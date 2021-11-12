Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 12

RUSHING
Player;Att.;Yds.;TD
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;230;1,996;25
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;238;1,981;33
Joey Heuer, Lowell;219;1,695;28
Trey Gibson, Hobart;223;1,655;33
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;169;1,628;19
Ernest Temple, TF South;193;1,427;15
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;190;1,317;24
Riley Bank, Lowell;156;1,146;14
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;200;1,134;11
Tony Guevara, South Central;164;1,135;16
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;218;1,047;7
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;154;1,019;8
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;187;966;8
Caden Brann, Wheeler;122;961;14
Blake Siurek, Munster;245;799;10
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;90;754;12
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;120;707;5
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;77;694;8
Mario Price, Calumet;55;662;6
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;92;647;13
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;100;644;12
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;97;639;12
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;122;617;8
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;85;598;7
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;130;559;9
Nick Steele, Highland;103;556;9
Terrell Craft, Portage;145;549;4
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;134;542;10
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;83;496;9
AJ Prieboy, Munster;154;472;5
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;67;456;11
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;41;440;5
Leonardo Luviano, Highland;58;438;3
Devan Howard, Portage;45;433;4
Aaron Hogan, South Central;40;418;6
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;74;417;1
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;31;408;3
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;51;394;2
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;61;384;3
Deon Hurn, River Forest;32;365;2
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;119;357;3
Donald Robinson, West Side;24;352;3
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;44;343;5
Garret Lewis, Chesterton;92;339;2
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;92;335;3
Nick Davenport, Whiting;117;315;7
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;69;305;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;50;296;5
Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;62;293;2
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;54;291;2
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;71;289;3
Julius Torres, Whiting;75;279;2
Trey Stephens, Andrean;27;278;2
Ryan Marx, Lowell;34;274;2
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;41;274;7
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;68;273;7
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;35;272;5
Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;67;269;2
Cameron Huggins, West Side;36;261;4
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;38;248;1
Caiden Verrett, Hanover Central;44;247;2
Drew Barsich, Highland;41;240;6
Benard Taylor, Calumet;35;235;2
Billy Jones, Andrean;47;229;4
Marc Enslen, Hobart;21;228;4
Cole Keyser, Boone Grove;55;222;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;33;212;4
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;28;203;6
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;49;200;2
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;33;181;0
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;17;180;3
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;15;163;1
Jason Lawrence, Highland;26;161;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;61;160;2
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;79;157;7
Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;15;152;1
PASSING
Player;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;187;271;2,466;26
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;143;286;2,337;25
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;109;164;2,168;24
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;96;164;1,824;24
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;120;188;1,813;16
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;134;254;1,719;17
Nick Davenport, Whiting;150;249;1,371;8
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;85;192;1.333;14
Nick Steele, Highland;88;150;1,325;10
Jacob Urdiales, TF South;84;147;1,106;18
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;69;135;978;8
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;68;127;929;8
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;56;97;851;9
Quentin Falls, Calumet;30;85;843;11
Preston Morris, Wheeler;71;155;801;9
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;50;127;779;9
Colin Phelps, Griffith;31;71;697;7
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;67;133;672;4
Josh Bloom, Portage;46;106;668;6
Riley Bank, Lowell;54;99;658;6
Zack Hanchar, South Central;36;113;594;7
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;45;107;548;3
Tyler Bush, Michigan City;31;56;535;4
Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;38;98;442;3
Dontae Pope, West Side;25;78;441;8
Derek Santiago, Bowman;32;92;439;3
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;17;38;426;5
Joey Ondo, River Forest;20;34;414;5
Lamontae Nimox, Morton;24;49;375;4
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;39;94;349;3
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3
Jaylen Thomas, Merrillville;6;13;230;2
RECEIVING
Player;Rec.;Yds;TD
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;43;1,068;16
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;35;941;16
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;51;923;8
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;55;920;12
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;54;781;9
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;41;736;8
Patrick Clacks, Andrean;44;701;5
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;53;581;6
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;19;578;7
Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;32;540;5
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;40;522;7
Steve Salman, Highland;30;486;4
Miki Djanovich, Hobart;35;483;2
Ricky Hall, Valparaiso;18;452;6
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;23;436;3
Treylen Simmons, Michigan City;21;412;1
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;32;407;4
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;22;392;6
Luke Abbott, Hobart;22;385;7
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;21;385;8
Tony Bartolomeo, Hanover Central;26;378;2
Trey Gibson, Hobart;26;374;3
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;17;350;7
Tommy Eggers, Whiting;28;346;4
Delich Landen, Crown Point;23;337;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;334;5
Eli Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;21;321;4
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;18;316;5
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;14;313;2
Colton Wilkie, Portage;17;309;3
Zion Horn, Marian Catholic;14;308;5
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;19;302;3
Jed Huffman, Whiting;33;296;1
Braydon Jones, Highland;22;289;3
Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;15;288;3
Payton Jordan, West Side;12;288;6
Demitrius Jones, Hammond Central;18;285;1
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;23;280;2
Aerik Tanis, Highland;8;273;3
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;23;269;1
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;27;266;1
Charles Miles, TF South;9;257;3
Roman Hernandez, Morton;14;255;3
Willie Roberts, TF South;20;253;5
Juan Herrera, Hanover Central;18;241;3
Ace Henry, Lake Central;19;236;3
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;22;235;1
Ethan Pryor, TF South;27;234;4
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;15;211;1
Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;18;211;2
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;14;210;2
Brandon Woods, TF South;10;207;2
Landon Carlson, Calumet Christian;12;197;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;14;197;0
Deon Hurn, River Forest;10;191;2
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;13;184;2
Anthony Williams, Hobart;9;178;1
Devan Howard, Portage;16;174;1
Brandin Young, South Central;10;173;0
Cory Davis, Wheeler;19;169;0
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;8;165;1
Boedy Burandt, Crown Point;12;164;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;6;161;1
Ernest Temple, TF South;8;161;2
Randy Lach, Crown Point;10;158;1
Ryan Marx, Lowell;14;154;1
SCORING
Player;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;36;3;0;0;222
Trey Gibson, Hobart;36;0;0;0;216
Joey Heuer, Lowell;28;0;0;0;168
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;27;0;0;0;162
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;24;1;0;0;146
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;20;11;0;0;142
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;21;2;0;0;130
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;19;0;0;0;114
Ernest Temple, TF South;18;1;0;0;110
Tony Guevara, South Central;18;0;0;0;108
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;17;0;0;0;102
Riley Bank, Lowell;14;0;0;0;86
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;14;0;0;0;84
Caden Brann, Wheeler;14;0;0;0;84
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;13;1;0;0;80
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;13;1;0;0;80
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;13;0;0;0;78
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;12;0;0;0;72
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;2;0;53;1;68
Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;51;5;66
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;10;3;0;0;66
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;11;0;0;0;66
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;11;0;0;0;66
Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;57;2;63
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;9;4;0;0;62
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;9;4;0;0;62
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;9;3;0;0;60
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;10;0;0;0;60
Blake Siurek, Munster;10;0;0;0;60
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;9;2;0;0;58
Mario Price, Calumet;8;4;0;0;56
Caden Britton, Lowell;0;0;48;2;54
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;7;4;1;0;51
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;8;1;0;0;50
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48
Nick Steele, Highland;8;0;0;0;48
Luke Abbott, Hobart;8;0;0;0;48
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;8;0;0;0;48
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;8;0;0;0;48
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;8;0;0;0;48
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;8;0;0;0;48
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;8;0;0;0;48
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;6;0;0;0;48
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;7;2;0;0;46
Anthony Johnson, Valparaiso;0;0;38;2;44
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;7;0;0;0;42
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;7;0;0;0;42
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;7;0;0;0;42
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;7;0;0;0;42
Payton Jordan, West Side;7;0;0;0;42
Nick Davenport, Whiting;7;0;0;0;42
TACKLES
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;122
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;118
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;114
David Flores, Calumet;111
Alex Ponce, Calumet;105
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;101
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;98
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;93
Ernest Temple, TF South;90
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;87
Nick Shuble, LaPorte;84
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;83
Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;75
Max Griffey, Kankakee Valley;74
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;73
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;72
Gavin Miller, Hobart;72
Quendric Tientcheu, TF South;72
Trey Stephens, Andrean;71
Meech Maynard, Calumet;71
Andrew Huizar, South Central;71
Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;70
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;70
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;70
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;70
Spencer Barta, Lowell;69
Ryan Flores, Hobart;68
Nick Johnsen, Hobart;68
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;67
Jake Simpson, Hobart;66
Brennan Balka, LaPorte;66
Matt Mulligan, South Central;66
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;66
Nick Arcella, Lake Central;65
Noah Miller, Hobart;63
Ben Spang, Lake Central;63
Taijon Span, Merrillville;63
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;62
Corey Hill, Portage;62
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;61
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;61
Chris Olsen, Griffith;60
Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;60
Tony Guevara, South Central;60
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;59
Aaron Mikolajczak, Lake Central;59
Trevor Shively, Portage;59
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;59
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;58
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;58
Gavin Hofkamp, Highland;57
Alex Pickett, Hobart;57
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;57
Tyler Carr, South Central;57
Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;57
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;56
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;55
Caleb Johnson, North Newton;55
Deon Hurn, River Forest;55
Ethan Pryor, TF South;55
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;54
Colin Foy, Hanover Central;54
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;54
Lebarron Burton, West Side;54
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;53
Brendan Budeselich, Munster;53
Gavin Johnson, North Newton;53
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;53
Dylan Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;53
Billy Jones, Andrean;52
Xireon Robinson, Bowman;52
Cory Davis, Wheeler;52
SACKS
Nick Ratkovich, Boone Grove;12
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;10
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;8
George Winfield, Calumet;8
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;8
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;7
Daekwon Coleman, Boone Grove;6
Terrelle Elmore, West Side;6
Michael Bell, Wheeler;6
Jake Simpson, Hobart;5.5
Ray Ambassi, Lowell;5.5
James Langen III, Lowell;5.5
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;5.5
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;5.5
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;5
Daryl Lopez, Griffith;5
Nathan Robinson, Lake Station;5
Jamari Jefferson, West Side;5
David Flores, Calumet;4.5
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;4.5
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;4.5
Corey Hill, Portage;4.5
Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;4
Derek Santiago, Bowman;4
Michael Buckland, Chesterton;4
William Clark, Crown Point;4
Latiker Rondell, Merrillville;4
Joseph Lindsey, TF South;4
Ean Ovie, TF South;4
Jahlil Robinson, TF South;4
Faustino Ponce, Calumet;3.5
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;3.5
Noah Miller, Hobart;3.5
Joshua Moore, Lowell;3.5
Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;3.5
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;3
Abdelqader Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;3
Charles Cooper, Calumet Christian;3
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;3
Devin Sain, Chesterton;3
Antrevius Pullum, Hammond Central;3
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;3
Kameron Bixeman, Highland;3
Gavin Miller, Hobart;3
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;3
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;3
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;3
Jordan Magee, Merrillville;3
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;3
Joe Jendreas, Whiting;3
INTERCEPTIONS
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;10
CJ Brown, West Side;8
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;7
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;6
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;4
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;4
Gunnar Howes, Hanover Central;4
James Mantel, Andrean;3
Mario Price, Calumet;3
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;3
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;3
Dakota Vandenberg, Hobart;3
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;3
Max Welty, Lake Central;3
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;3
Isaiah Johnson, Marian Catholic;3
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;3
Ernest Temple, TF South;3
Nolan Johnson, Valparaiso;3
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;2
Nick Johnsen, Highland;2
Daniel O’Shea, Andrean;2
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;2
David Flores, Calumet;2
Benard Taylor, Calumet;2
Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;2
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;2
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;2
Henry Maurer, Hanover Central;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;2
Josh Tejeda, Hobart;2
Ace Henry, Lake Central;2
Emmanuel Torres, Lake Station;2
Evan Back, LaPorte;2
Sean Lamping, Lowell;2
Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;2
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;2
Devin Jarrett, Merrillville;2
Fredrick Retic, Merrillville;2
Tommy Choros, Munster;2
AJ Prieboy, Munster;2
Alex Miller, North Newton;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;2
Tyler Carr, South Central;2
Brandin Young, South Central;2
Tyler Verschure, Valparaiso;2
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;2
Jed Huffman, Whiting;2
Luke Zorich, Whiting;2
