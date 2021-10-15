Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 8

RUSHING
Player;Att.;Yds.;TD
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;178;1,436;18
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;159;1,353;26
Trey Gibson, Hobart;179;1,297;24
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;122;1,212;13
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;148;1,081;18
Ernest Temple, TF South;128;1.040;12
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;173;896;6
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;149;858;10
Tony Guevara, South Central;131;829;10
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;152;822;8
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;123;778;5
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;99;710;19
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;120;707;5
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;77;694;8
Caden Brann, Wheeler;81;693;9
Riley Bank, Lowell;107;688;9
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;59;645;9
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;97;639;12
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;54;586;10
Blake Siurek, Munster;176;585;5
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;113;581;7
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;130;559;9
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;67;526;7
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;114;492;10
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;73;486;8
Terrell Craft, Portage;106;472;2
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;61;448;10
Mario Price, Calumet;32;426;4
Devan Howard, Portage;43;424;4
Nick Steele, Highland;82;420;7
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;64;412;8
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;31;408;3
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;45;383;2
Deon Hurn, River Forest;32;365;2
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;57;356;3
AJ Prieboy, Munster;107;349;5
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;44;343;5
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;69;305;3
Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;62;293;2
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;50;285;2
Leonardo Luviano, Highland;39;284;1
Preston Morris, Wheeler;37;283;5
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;73;276;3
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;25;254;2
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;86;230;2
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;48;216;5
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;33;212;4
Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;53;211;2
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;28;203;6
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;47;196;2
Nick Davenport, Whiting;74;194;5
Benard Taylor, Calumet;29;193;2
Julius Torres, Whiting;45;192;1
Garret Lewis, Chesterton;48;188;2
Trey Stephens, Andrean;10;181;1
Cameron Huggins, West Side;28;175;4
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;17;170;1
Jason Lawrence, Highland;26;161;2
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;14;160;1
Colin Phelps, Griffith;61;160;2
Donald Robinson, West Side;17;154;3
Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;15;152;1
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;17;151;4
Micah Jones, Bishop Noll;16;148;0
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;35;148;1
Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;36;146;0
Racion Anderson, Michigan City;29;145;2
Derek Santiago, Bowman;22;140;2
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;25;140;4
Ryan Marx, Lowell;22;135;1
Kenshan Watkins, Morton;34;126;0
Caiden Verrett, Hanover Central;28;126;1
PASSING
Player;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;144;212;1,887;19
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;88;130;1,675;19
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;105;194;1,438;17
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;69;105;1,425;19
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;85;164;1,388;19
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;88;138;1,273;11
Nick Steele, Highland;71;122;1,212;8
Nick Davenport, Whiting;126;196;1,150;7
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;68;127;929;8
Jacob Urdiales, TF South;58;98;873;15
Quentin Falls, Calumet;30;79;843;11
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;53;115;833;7
Colin Phelps, Griffith;31;71;697;7
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;49;86;692;6
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;49;97;672;6
Preston Morris, Wheeler;56;119;650;9
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;35;97;615;8
Josh Bloom, Portage;42;101;594;5
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;55;111;538;3
Tyler Bush, Michigan City;31;56;535;4
Riley Bank, Lowell;40;81;513;4
Derek Santiago, Bowman;32;92;439;3
Joey Ondo, River Forest;20;34;414;5
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;32;82;382;2
Lamontae Nimox, Morton;24;49;375;4
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;16;30;368;4
Dontae Pope, West Side;22;70;368;7
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;39;94;349;3
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3
Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;32;86;311;1
Zack Hanchar, South Central;20;78;302;5
Jaylen Thomas, Merrillville;6;13;230;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;15;30;216;1
RECEIVING
Player;Rec.;Yds;TD
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;30;750;12
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;21;654;12
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;38;624;7
Patrick Clacks, Andrean;32;582;4
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;37;575;8
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;34;548;5
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;15;548;7
Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;26;476;5
Steve Salman, Highland;23;448;3
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;39;422;4
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;25;420;5
Treylen Simmons, Michigan City;21;412;1
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;31;410;7
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;19;352;2
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;23;341;3
Tony Bartolomeo, Hanover Central;21;338;2
Delich Landen, Crown Point;23;337;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;334;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;305;5
Colton Wilkie, Portage;16;305;3
Miki Djanovich, Hobart;25;301;1
Ricky Hall, Valparaiso;12;299;3
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;13;295;7
Trey Gibson, Hobart;20;285;2
Braydon Jones, Highland;20;275;2
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;12;275;2
Aerik Tanis, Highland;8;273;3
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;17;269;3
Luke Abbott, Hobart;16;258;4
Tommy Eggers, Whiting;22;258;3
Jed Huffman, Whiting;29;258;1
Payton Jordan, West Side;11;257;6
Roman Hernandez, Morton;14;255;3
Zion Horn, Marian Catholic;10;251;4
Willie Roberts, TF South;18;243;5
Eli Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;16;241;3
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;17;233;2
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;14;228;4
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;16;226;3
Demitrius Jones, Hammond Central;13;224;1
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;19;224;1
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;22;223;1
Juan Herrera, Hanover Central;14;221;3
Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;9;219;3
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;11;197;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;14;197;0
Deon Hurn, River Forest;10;191;2
Devan Howard, Portage;15;170;1
Charles Miles, TF South;7;167;2
Boedy Burandt, Crown Point;12;164;2
Ace Henry, Lake Central;17;163;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;6;161;1
Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;11;160;0
Randy Lach, Crown Point;10;158;1
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;10;157;1
Ethan Pryor, TF South;19;157;3
Brandon Woods, TF South;8;157;2
Landon Carlson, Calumet Christian;9;152;2
Cory Davis, Wheeler;17;152;0
Anthony Williams, Hobart;8;147;1
Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;7;144;0
Nathan Woodrick, Crown Point;12;143;1
Freddie Strezo, Griffith;5;143;1
I’zayah Powell, Bowman;10;141;1
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;15;135;1
Lane Zander, North Newton;4;133;1
SCORING
Player;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;29;3;0;0;180
Trey Gibson, Hobart;26;0;0;0;156
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;20;0;0;0;120
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;19;1;0;0;116
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;19;0;0;0;114
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;18;0;0;0;108
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;14;7;0;0;100
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;14;2;0;0;88
Ernest Temple, TF South;14;1;0;0;86
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;13;0;0;0;78
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;12;0;0;0;72
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;10;1;0;0;62
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;10;0;0;0;60
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;10;0;0;0;60
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;10;0;0;0;60
Tony Guevara, South Central;10;0;0;0;60
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;10;0;0;0;60
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;10;0;0;0;60
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;9;2;0;0;58
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8;4;0;0;56
Riley Bank, Lowell;9;1;0;0;56
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;8;3;0;0;54
Caden Brann, Wheeler;9;0;0;0;54
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;8;1;0;0;50
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;8;1;0;0;50
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;8;0;0;0;48
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;8;0;0;0;48
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;8;0;0;0;48
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;6;0;0;0;48
Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;34;4;46
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;7;2;0;0;46
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;7;2;0;0;46
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;6;4;1;0;45
Mario Price, Calumet;6;4;0;0;44
Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;40;1;43
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;6;3;0;0;42
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;7;0;0;0;42
Nick Steele, Highland;7;0;0;0;42
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;1;0;36;0;42
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;7;0;0;0;42
Payton Jordan, West Side;7;0;0;0;42
Devan Howard, Portage;6;1;0;0;38
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;6;0;0;0;36
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;6;0;0;0;36
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;5;3;0;0;36
Anthony Johnson, Valparaiso;0;0;28;2;34
Willie Roberts, TF South;5;1;0;0;32
Preston Morris, Wheeler;5;1;0;0;32
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;5;0;0;0;30
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;5;0;0;0;30
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;5;0;0;0;30
Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;5;0;0;0;30
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;5;0;0;0;30
Juan Herrera, Hanover Central;5;0;0;0;30
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;5;0;0;0;30
Tommy Choros, Munster;5;0;0;0;30
AJ Prieboy, Munster;5;0;0;0;30
Blake Siurek, Munster;5;0;0;0;30
Cameron Huggins, West Side;5;0;0;0;30
Logan Murray, Wheeler;0;0;27;1;30
TACKLES
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;95
David Flores, Calumet;91
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;84
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;79
Alex Ponce, Calumet;77
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;77
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;69
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;67
Nick Shuble, LaPorte;66
Meech Maynard, Calumet;63
Chris Olsen, Griffith;60
Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;59
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;59
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;58
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;57
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;56
Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;56
Ernest Temple, TF South;56
Caleb Johnson, North Newton;55
Deon Hurn, River Forest;55
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;53
Nick Arcella, Lake Central;53
Brennan Balka, LaPorte;53
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;53
Gavin Johnson, North Newton;53
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;53
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;52
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;52
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;52
Andrew Colovos, North Newton;51
Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;51
Andrew Huizar, South Central;51
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;51
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;50
Connor Scotella, North Newton;50
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;49
Max Griffey, Kankakee Valley;49
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;49
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;49
Tony Guevara, South Central;49
Lebarron Burton, West Side;49
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;48
Taijon Span, Merrillville;48
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;48
Trey Stephens, Andrean;47
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;47
Matthew Barry, North Newton;47
Derek Santiago, Bowman;46
Ryan Flores, Hobart;46
Aaron Mikolajczak, Lake Central;46
Rondell Latiker, Merrillville;46
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;46
Gavin Hofkamp, Highland;45
Gavin Miller, Hobart;45
Ben Spang, Lake Central;45
Jake Simpson, Hobart;44
Matt Mulligan, South Central;44
Billy Jones, Andrean;43
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;43
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;43
Alec Castillo, Munster;43
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;43
Corey Hill, Portage;43
Quendric Tientcheu, TF South;43
Cory Davis, Wheeler;43
Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;42
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;41
Andres Cedano, Lake Central;41
Noah Miller, Hobart;40
Spencer Barta, Lowell;40
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;40
Brendan Budeselich, Munster;39
Dylan Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;39
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;38
George Winfield, Calumet;38
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;38
Freddie Strezo, Griffith;38
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;38
Trevor Shively, Portage;38
Ethan Pryor, TF South;38
Faustino Ponce, Calumet;37
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;37
Max Welty, Lake Central;37
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;36
Colin Foy, Hanover Central;36
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;36
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;36
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;36
Jamari Jefferson, West Side;36
SACKS
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;10
George Winfield, Calumet;8
Nick Ratkovich, Boone Grove;7
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;6
Derek Santiago, Bowman;6
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;6
Michael Bell, Wheeler;6
Daryl Lopez, Griffith;5
Nathan Robinson, Lake Station;5
Jake Simpson, Hobart;4.5
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;4.5
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;4
William Clark, Crown Point;4
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;4
Joseph Lindsey, TF South;4
Jahlil Robinson, TF South;4
Terrelle Elmore, West Side;4
Jamari Jefferson, West Side;4
David Flores, Calumet;3.5
Faustino Ponce, Calumet;3.5
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;3.5
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;3.5
Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;3.5
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;3
Charles Cooper, Calumet Christian;3
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;3
Devin Sain, Chesterton;3
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;3
Kameron Bixeman, Highland;3
Noah Miller, Hobart;3
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;3
Ray Ambassi, Lowell;3
James Langen III, Lowell;3
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;3
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;3
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;3
Ean Ovie, TF South;3
INTERCEPTIONS
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;8
CJ Brown, West Side;6
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5
Mario Price, Calumet;3
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;3
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;3
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;3
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;3
Isaiah Johnson, Marian Catholic;3
Max Welty, Lake Central;3
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;3
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;3
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;2
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;2
David Flores, Calumet;2
Benard Taylor, Calumet;2
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;2
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;2
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;2
Gunnar Howes, Hanover Central;2
Henry Maurer, Hanover Central;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;2
Ace Henry, Lake Central;2
Emmanuel Torres, Lake Station;2
Evan Back, LaPorte;2
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;2
Alex Miller, North Newton;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;2
Brandin Young, South Central;2
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;2
Football recap: Crown Point hits milestone and Hanover Central's aerial attack on display
Here's a look back at what transpired on the gridiron around the Region Friday.
“I think we’re building something. We’re so young. We’re so inexperienced. We’ve got very little of our offense in. We’re just building."
“We've been playing since like third grade together, and we're getting to know each other good and starting to get our timing down real nice."
"The personal accolades are good, I'm not going to lie. It's a good feeling to put up 1,000 and contribute."
The Times' highlights column takes fans around the Region.
The Bulldogs take on the Trojans Friday night.
Hanover Central hosts Wheeler in a key GSSC game.
TF South looks to guarantee its playoff spot with a rivalry win.
The Panthers host the Oilers in GSSC play.
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches may submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net