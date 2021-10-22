Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 9

RUSHING
Player;Att.;Yds.;TD
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;190;1,585;22
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;171;1,479;28
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;148;1,460;17
Trey Gibson, Hobart;179;1,297;24
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;168;1,219;20
Ernest Temple, TF South;128;1,060;12
Tony Guevara, South Central;146;1,051;15
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;197;1,002;7
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;173;952;10
Caden Brann, Wheeler;108;938;13
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;137;892;6
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;165;867;8
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;122;809;19
Riley Bank, Lowell;118;723;9
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;120;707;5
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;77;694;8
Blake Siurek, Munster;199;662;8
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;59;645;9
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;97;639;12
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;113;581;7
Mario Price, Calumet;41;561;4
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;69;561;11
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;130;559;9
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;77;549;7
Terrell Craft, Portage;132;529;4
Nick Steele, Highland;95;508;9
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;120;489;10
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;73;486;8
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;62;450;10
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;76;447;8
Devan Howard, Portage;45;433;4
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;31;408;3
AJ Prieboy, Munster;131;405;5
Leonardo Luviano, Highland;52;404;3
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;45;383;2
Deon Hurn, River Forest;32;365;2
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;57;356;3
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;44;343;5
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;85;326;3
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;69;305;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;45;294;5
Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;62;293;2
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;54;291;2
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;26;266;2
Garret Lewis, Chesterton;68;263;2
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;91;246;2
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;54;244;5
Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;61;243;2
Donald Robinson, West Side;22;243;3
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;27;240;5
Julius Torres, Whiting;57;236;1
Benard Taylor, Calumet;35;235;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;21;228;4
Drew Barsich, Highland;36;219;6
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;33;212;4
Nick Davenport, Whiting;92;206;5
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;28;203;6
Cameron Huggins, West Side;30;197;4
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;47;196;2
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;33;189;1
Trey Stephens, Andrean;12;180;1
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;34;178;5
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;44;177;2
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;31;172;0
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;17;170;1
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;15;163;1
Jason Lawrence, Highland;26;161;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;61;160;2
Aaron Hogan, South Central;12;157;2
Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;15;152;1
Micah Jones, Bishop Noll;16;148;0
Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;36;146;0
Racion Anderson, Michigan City;29;145;2
Derek Santiago, Bowman;22;140;2
PASSING
Player;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;159;234;2,040;20
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;98;144;1,957;22
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;113;212;1,505;17
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;98;152;1,496;13
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;77;120;1,483;19
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;85;164;1,388;19
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;77;168;1,267;14
Nick Steele, Highland;77;131;1,248;9
Nick Davenport, Whiting;135;216;1,207;7
Jacob Urdiales, TF South;70;104;971;16
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;68;127;929;8
Quentin Falls, Calumet;30;85;843;11
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;51;89;773;7
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;46;117;726;8
Preston Morris, Wheeler;60;127;698;9
Colin Phelps, Griffith;31;71;697;7
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;49;97;672;6
Josh Bloom, Portage;44;103;650;6
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;61;122;629;4
Tyler Bush, Michigan City;31;56;535;4
Riley Bank, Lowell;41;83;520;4
Derek Santiago, Bowman;32;92;439;3
Dontae Pope, West Side;24;74;434;8
Joey Ondo, River Forest;20;34;414;5
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;32;82;382;2
Lamontae Nimox, Morton;24;49;375;4
Zack Hanchar, South Central;22;80;374;6
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;16;30;368;4
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;39;94;349;3
Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;34;93;333;1
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3
Jaylen Thomas, Merrillville;6;13;230;2
RECEIVING
Player;Rec.;Yds;TD
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;37;989;15
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;49;868;12
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;23;689;12
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;38;630;6
Patrick Clacks, Andrean;35;594;4
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;37;575;8
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;15;548;7
Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;26;476;5
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;37;464;7
Steve Salman, Highland;25;455;3
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;41;429;4
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;25;420;5
Treylen Simmons, Michigan City;21;412;1
Miki Djanovich, Hobart;29;403;2
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;20;362;2
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;26;354;4
Tony Bartolomeo, Hanover Central;23;345;2
Delich Landen, Crown Point;23;337;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;334;5
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;15;334;7
Ricky Hall, Valparaiso;14;333;3
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;305;5
Colton Wilkie, Portage;16;305;3
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;19;302;3
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;16;300;5
Tommy Eggers, Whiting;24;293;3
Braydon Jones, Highland;22;289;3
Luke Abbott, Hobart;19;288;5
Payton Jordan, West Side;12;288;6
Trey Gibson, Hobart;20;285;2
Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;14;281;3
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;12;275;2
Demitrius Jones, Hammond Central;17;274;1
Aerik Tanis, Highland;8;273;3
Zion Horn, Marian Catholic;12;268;4
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;20;267;2
Jed Huffman, Whiting;29;258;1
Charles Miles, TF South;9;257;3
Roman Hernandez, Morton;14;255;3
Willie Roberts, TF South;20;253;5
Eli Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;16;241;3
Ace Henry, Lake Central;19;236;3
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;22;235;1
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;16;226;3
Juan Herrera, Hanover Central;16;223;3
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;22;223;1
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;18;216;1
Ethan Pryor, TF South;25;215;3
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;11;197;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;14;197;0
Deon Hurn, River Forest;10;191;2
Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;18;190;2
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;13;184;2
Anthony Williams, Hobart;9;178;1
Devan Howard, Portage;16;174;1
Boedy Burandt, Crown Point;12;164;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;6;161;1
Brandon Woods, TF South;8;160;2
Randy Lach, Crown Point;10;158;1
Landon Carlson, Calumet Christian;9;152;2
Cory Davis, Wheeler;17;152;0
Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;7;144;0
Nathan Woodrick, Crown Point;12;143;1
Freddie Strezo, Griffith;5;143;1
I’zayah Powell, Bowman;10;141;1
Nick Johnsen, Highland;9;138;0
Lane Zander, North Newton;4;133;1
SCORING
Player;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;31;3;0;0;192
Trey Gibson, Hobart;26;0;0;0;156
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;24;0;0;0;144
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;18;10;0;0;128
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;20;0;0;0;120
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;19;1;0;0;116
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;19;0;0;0;114
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;17;2;0;0;106
Tony Guevara, South Central;16;0;0;0;96
Ernest Temple, TF South;14;1;0;0;86
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;13;1;0;0;80
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;13;0;0;0;78
Caden Brann, Wheeler;13;0;0;0;78
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;12;0;0;0;72
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;11;1;0;0;68
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;10;0;0;0;60
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;10;0;0;0;60
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;10;0;0;0;60
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;10;0;0;0;60
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;10;0;0;0;60
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;9;2;0;0;58
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8;4;0;0;56
Riley Bank, Lowell;9;1;0;0;56
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;8;3;0;0;54
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;2;0;40;0;52
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;7;4;1;0;51
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;8;1;0;0;50
Nick Steele, Highland;8;0;0;0;48
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;8;0;0;0;48
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;8;0;0;0;48
Blake Siurek, Munster;8;0;0;0;48
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;8;0;0;0;48
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;6;0;0;0;48
Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;35;4;47
Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;44;1;47
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;7;2;0;0;46
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;7;2;0;0;46
Mario Price, Calumet;6;4;0;0;44
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;6;3;0;0;42
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;7;0;0;0;42
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;7;0;0;0;42
Payton Jordan, West Side;7;0;0;0;42
Anthony Johnson, Valparaiso;0;0;34;2;40
Devan Howard, Portage;6;1;0;0;38
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;6;1;0;0;38
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;6;0;0;0;36
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;6;0;0;0;36
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;6;0;0;0;36
Drew Barsich, Highland;6;0;0;0;36
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;6;0;0;0;36
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;5;3;0;0;36
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;6;0;0;0;36
Logan Murray, Wheeler;0;0;31;1;34
Caden Britton, Lowell;0;0;30;1;33
Jaiden Almaraz, Merrillville;0;0;30;1;33
Willie Roberts, TF South;5;1;0;0;32
Preston Morris, Wheeler;5;1;0;0;32
TACKLES
David Flores, Calumet;103
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;99
Alex Ponce, Calumet;91
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;90
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;88
Nick Shuble, LaPorte;78
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;77
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;74
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;73
Meech Maynard, Calumet;67
Ernest Temple, TF South;67
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;65
Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;64
Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;64
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;63
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;62
Brennan Balka, LaPorte;62
Chris Olsen, Griffith;60
Nick Arcella, Lake Central;60
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;59
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;59
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;58
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;57
Gavin Hofkamp, Highland;57
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;57
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;57
Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;56
Ben Spang, Lake Central;56
Andrew Huizar, South Central;56
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;55
Ryan Flores, Hobart;55
Caleb Johnson, North Newton;55
Deon Hurn, River Forest;55
Quendric Tientcheu, TF South;55
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;55
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;55
Gavin Miller, Hobart;54
Tony Guevara, South Central;54
Lebarron Burton, West Side;54
Trey Stephens, Andrean;53
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;53
Aaron Mikolajczak, Lake Central;53
Gavin Johnson, North Newton;53
Corey Hill, Portage;53
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;52
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;52
Jake Simpson, Hobart;52
Taijon Span, Merrillville;52
Trevor Shively, Portage;52
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;51
Rondell Latiker, Merrillville;51
Andrew Colovos, North Newton;51
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;50
Connor Scotella, North Newton;50
Noah Miller, Hobart;49
Max Griffey, Kankakee Valley;49
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;49
Benard Taylor, Calumet;48
Spencer Barta, Lowell;48
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;48
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;48
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;47
Matthew Barry, North Newton;47
Cory Davis, Wheeler;47
Billy Jones, Andrean;46
Derek Santiago, Bowman;46
George Winfield, Calumet;46
Alex Pickett, Hobart;46
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;46
Ethan Pryor, TF South;46
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;45
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;45
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;45
Damarion Lee, Portage;45
Matt Mulligan, South Central;45
Dylan Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;45
Leonardo Luviano, Highland;44
Max Welty, Lake Central;44
Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;44
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;43
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;43
Andres Cedano, Lake Central;43
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;43
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;43
Brendan Budeselich, Munster;43
Alec Castillo, Munster;43
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;42
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;41
Aidan Barney, Portage;41
Tyler Carr, South Central;41
Toules Gosa-Polk, TF South;41
Colin Foy, Hanover Central;40
Joshua Moore, Lowell;40
SACKS
Nick Ratkovich, Boone Grove;11
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;10
George Winfield, Calumet;8
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;6
Derek Santiago, Bowman;6
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;6
Terrelle Elmore, West Side;6
Michael Bell, Wheeler;6
Jake Simpson, Hobart;5.5
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;5.5
Daryl Lopez, Griffith;5
Nathan Robinson, Lake Station;5
Jamari Jefferson, West Side;5
David Flores, Calumet;4.5
James Langen III, Lowell;4.5
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;4.5
Daekwon Coleman, Boone Grove;4
Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;4
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;4
William Clark, Crown Point;4
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;4
Joseph Lindsey, TF South;4
Jahlil Robinson, TF South;4
Faustino Ponce, Calumet;3.5
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;3.5
Ray Ambassi, Lowell;3.5
Joshua Moore, Lowell;3.5
Corey Hill, Portage;3.5
Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;3.5
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;3
Charles Cooper, Calumet Christian;3
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;3
Devin Sain, Chesterton;3
Antrevius Pullum, Hammond Central;3
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;3
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;3
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;3
Kameron Bixeman, Highland;3
Noah Miller, Hobart;3
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;3
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;3
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;3
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;3
Ean Ovie, TF South;3
INTERCEPTIONS
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;10
CJ Brown, West Side;8
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;4
Mario Price, Calumet;3
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;3
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;3
Gunnar Howes, Hanover Central;3
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;3
Max Welty, Lake Central;3
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;3
Isaiah Johnson, Marian Catholic;3
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;3
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;2
David Flores, Calumet;2
Benard Taylor, Calumet;2
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;2
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;2
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;2
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;2
Henry Maurer, Hanover Central;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;2
Ace Henry, Lake Central;2
Emmanuel Torres, Lake Station;2
Evan Back, LaPorte;2
Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;2
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;2
Alex Miller, North Newton;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;2
Tyler Carr, South Central;2
Brandin Young, South Central;2
Tyler Verschure, Valparaiso;2
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;2
Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean
Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!
Michigan City and Crown Point had a high scoring game on Friday.
“We believe, to be honest, we're the best damn football team out here in the Region. Feels great to win, actually. We were supposed to lose. We won, came on top. It feels great.”
Adding Friday’s 40-6 win over Chesterton, the Times No. 1 Pirates averaged a 32-point victory in conference play.
Here's a look at how games from across the Region unfolded.
"We would have hoped that we could have played a little better but we lost our focus and composure and it showed. It disintegrated."
“I know we have one of the best offenses in the DAC, if you want me to be hones. We have so many weapons. And our O-line, I haven’t been sacked in two weeks.”
Andrean visits Lowell with NCC implications on the line.
Merrillville looks to close out an undefeated season as it hosts Chesterton.
Lake Central visits Valparaiso to close the regular season.
TF South travels to Lemont with a conference championship on the line.
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches may submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net