Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 21, 2021

Golf
Provided

Boys Cross Country

Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Jimtown NIC Stomp (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, Covenant Christian, EC Central, Hammond Central, Hobart, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Jimtown NIC Stomp (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, Covenant Christian, EC Central, Hammond Central, Hobart, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Mount Carmel Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hanover Central at Marquette, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Northridge, 10 a.m.

Merrillville at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.

SB St. Joseph at Lake Central, 10 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, noon

Hebron at Wheeler, noon

Illiana Christian at Hobart, noon

Westville at Covenant Christian, noon

Penn at Munster, 2 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 3 p.m.

Culver Academies at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

SB St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Westville at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

North White at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Lowell, noon

Hanover Central at Marquette, noon

Hobart at LaPorte, noon

Michigan City at SB Riley, 2 p.m.

Culver Academies at Andrean, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie Early Season Rumble Tournament (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

SB St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

LaPorte at North Judson, 9 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Munster), TBD

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic ESSC quad, 9 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

John Glenn Tournament (field includes South Central), 7:30 p.m.

Lake Central Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Penn Tom Heck Tournament (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Munster), 8 a.m.

Dune Tournament (field includes Michigan City), 8:30 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Marquette, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Westville at Elkhart Christian, 9 a.m.

West Central Invitational (field includes Morgan Twp., North Newton), 9:30 a.m.

Portage Christian at Bowman, 1 p.m.

Christian School Invitational at Illiana Christian, TBA

West Central Tournament (field includes Covenant Christian, Victory Christian), TBA

