Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 21, 2021

Boys Cross Country
Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Jimtown NIC Stomp (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, Covenant Christian, EC Central, Hammond Central, Hobart, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Jimtown NIC Stomp (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, Covenant Christian, EC Central, Hammond Central, Hobart, 21st Century, Victory Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Mount Carmel Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hanover Central at Marquette, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Northridge, 10 a.m.
Merrillville at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.
SB St. Joseph at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, noon
Hebron at Wheeler, noon
Illiana Christian at Hobart, noon
Westville at Covenant Christian, noon
Penn at Munster, 2 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 3 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
SB St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Westville at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.
North White at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Lowell, noon
Hanover Central at Marquette, noon
Hobart at LaPorte, noon
Michigan City at SB Riley, 2 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie Early Season Rumble Tournament (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
SB St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
LaPorte at North Judson, 9 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Munster), TBD
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic ESSC quad, 9 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
John Glenn Tournament (field includes South Central), 7:30 p.m.
Lake Central Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Penn Tom Heck Tournament (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Munster), 8 a.m.
Dune Tournament (field includes Michigan City), 8:30 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Marquette, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Westville at Elkhart Christian, 9 a.m.
West Central Invitational (field includes Morgan Twp., North Newton), 9:30 a.m.
Portage Christian at Bowman, 1 p.m.
Christian School Invitational at Illiana Christian, TBA
West Central Tournament (field includes Covenant Christian, Victory Christian), TBA
Kickoff 2021: An in-depth guide to high school football in the Region
Everything you need to know about high school football in Northwest Indiana, from conference previews, players to watch, the stars and more.
Friday’s games through the next three months will bring about new heroes, and here are some of the names that could break out into stars.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is rated as a five-star recruit, No. 28 in the country according to 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 2 linebacker and top prospect in Indiana.
Kenneth Grant has numerous major college football scholarship offers and recently named a top three of Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
First-year coaches look to make their mark, new players fill the roles of former stars as The Times takes a deep dive into the ever-competitive Duneland Athletic Conference.
Here is the local prep football schedule for Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
Andrean received seven of 11 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in The Associated Press preseason football rankings.
Running back Joey Heuer is expected to provide both offensive production and senior leadership for the Red Devils.
Returning Class 4A state runner-up Hobart and perennial powers Andrean and Lowell all have high hopes heading into the 2021 football season.
Hanover Central's Gannon Howes led Northwest Indiana in both receiving yards and interceptions last season.
Six Greater South Shore Conference teams graduated their starting quarterbacks after last season.
Logan was named preseason all-state by MaxPreps after he ran for just under 1,500 yards last year with 24 total touchdowns.
According to West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr., Payton Jordan and Camajay Griffin-Terrell became just the third set of teammates in program history to each run for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Hernandez transferred to Morton to complete his high school career after helping Calumet win the program's first sectional championship last season.
The Great Lakes Athletic Conference is down to four schools this fall after two of the four public schools in Hammond, Clark and Gavit, closed for good earlier this year.
Senior Ernest Temple's running style reminds TF South coach Bob Padjen of Pierre Thomas, the former South standout to went on to star in college at Illinois and in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints.
Sophomore quarterback Naeim Evans is on his way to being a four-year varsity starter for TF North.