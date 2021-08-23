 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 23, 2021

Golf
Provided

Boys Golf

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo (Cog Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Bishop Noll at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.

Lowell, Merrillville at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County (Pine View), 4:30 p.m.

Highland, Munster at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Fairhaven Baptist, 4 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 4:30 p.m.

Winamac at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Mishawaka at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 4 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Thornwood co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Culver Community at South Central, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 7 p.m.

North Judson at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

