Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 23, 2021

Boys Golf
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo (Cog Hill), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Bishop Noll at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.
Lowell, Merrillville at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County (Pine View), 4:30 p.m.
Highland, Munster at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Fairhaven Baptist, 4 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Mishawaka at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 4 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Thornwood co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Culver Community at South Central, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 7 p.m.
North Judson at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
