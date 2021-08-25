 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 25, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Marquette at Bridgman, 4 p.m.

De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Marquette at Bridgman, 4 p.m.

De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marist at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Boone Grove, Illiana Christian, South Central at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at West Lafayette, 5:45 p.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Southland Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Morton, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

