Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 25, 2021

Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Marquette at Bridgman, 4 p.m.
De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Marquette at Bridgman, 4 p.m.
De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marist at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove, Illiana Christian, South Central at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at West Lafayette, 5:45 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Southland Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Morton, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.