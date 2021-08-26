Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 26, 2021

Thursday
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic vs. Mount Carmel at Jackson Park, 3:30 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaCrosse at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lowell at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 5 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Westville at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 4 p.m.
EC Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Hebron at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Winamac at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.