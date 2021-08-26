 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 26, 2021

Volleyball

 The Times

Thursday

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic vs. Mount Carmel at Jackson Park, 3:30 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

LaCrosse at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4 p.m.

Andrean at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton, LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Portage, Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lowell at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 5 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Westville at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Merrillville at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 4 p.m.

EC Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Reavis, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Winamac at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

