Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 27, 2021

Friday
Boys Golf
TF South at Crete-Monee, TBA
Girls Golf
Lowell at Boone Grove (Lakes of the Four Seasons G.C.), 4 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chicago Christian Knight Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 4:30 p.m.
Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
