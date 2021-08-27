 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 27, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 27, 2021

Volleyball

Friday

Boys Golf

TF South at Crete-Monee, TBA

Girls Golf

Lowell at Boone Grove (Lakes of the Four Seasons G.C.), 4 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chicago Christian Knight Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 4:30 p.m.

Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.

Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

