Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 28, 2021

Distance running stock
Times file photo

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

McCutcheon Mav Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8:15 a.m.

Rich Jay Invitational at Riverside Park, host school Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Kouts, Lake Station, Rensselaer, River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.

West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central, Westville), 9 a.m.

Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

McCutcheon Mav Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Andrew Invitational (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.

9 a.m.

Rich Jay Invitational at Riverside Park, host school Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Kouts, Lake Station, Rensselaer, River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Lowell, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.

West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central, Westville), 9 a.m.

Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.

Football

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)

Boys Soccer

Marquette at Covenant Christian, 9 a.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Juarez at Reavis Windy City Classic, 9:30 a.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 11 a.m.

Michigan City at John Glenn, 11 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 11:30 a.m.

Griffith at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.

Morton at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.

SB St. Joseph at Chesterton, 11:30 a.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, noon

Valparaiso at Highland, noon

Wheeler at River Forest, noon

Hanover Central at Hebron, 1 p.m.

Faith Christian at Victory Christian, 1:30 p.m.

TF United at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

Girls Soccer

Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Highland at Griffith, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at Westville, 10 a.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 10 a.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 11 a.m.

Merrillville at Morton, noon

Marquette at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 2 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 2 p.m.

Munster at Penn, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Indpls. North Central John Shirley Invitational (field includes Munster), 7 a.m.

Logansport Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.

Lake Central at Lafayette Jeff, 9 a.m.

Lake Central at McCutcheon, noon

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 12:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Central Catholic Invitational (field includes Andrean, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Yorktown Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Munster), 8 a.m.

Chicago Christian Knight Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 9 a.m.

Plymouth Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

River Forest at Westville, 11 a.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

