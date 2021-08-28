Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 28, 2021

Saturday
Boys Cross Country
McCutcheon Mav Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8:15 a.m.
Rich Jay Invitational at Riverside Park, host school Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Kouts, Lake Station, Rensselaer, River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.
West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central, Westville), 9 a.m.
Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
McCutcheon Mav Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.
Andrew Invitational (field includes TF North), 8:30 a.m.
9 a.m.
Rich Jay Invitational at Riverside Park, host school Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Kouts, Lake Station, Rensselaer, River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Lowell, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.
West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes LaCrosse, Marquette, South Central, Westville), 9 a.m.
Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.
Football
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Covenant Christian, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Juarez at Reavis Windy City Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at John Glenn, 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 11:30 a.m.
Griffith at Portage, 11:30 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.
SB St. Joseph at Chesterton, 11:30 a.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, noon
Valparaiso at Highland, noon
Wheeler at River Forest, noon
Hanover Central at Hebron, 1 p.m.
Faith Christian at Victory Christian, 1:30 p.m.
TF United at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA
Girls Soccer
Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 10 a.m.
Highland at Griffith, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at Westville, 10 a.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Merrillville at Morton, noon
Marquette at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 2 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 2 p.m.
Munster at Penn, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Indpls. North Central John Shirley Invitational (field includes Munster), 7 a.m.
Logansport Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Jeff, 9 a.m.
Lake Central at McCutcheon, noon
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic Invitational (field includes Andrean, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Plainfield North Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Yorktown Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Munster), 8 a.m.
Chicago Christian Knight Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 9 a.m.
Plymouth Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
River Forest at Westville, 11 a.m.