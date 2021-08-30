 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 30, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 30, 2021

Distance running stock
Times file photo

Monday

Boys Cross Country

Andrean, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Andrean, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF South at Oak Forest (George Dunne GC), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Calumet, Wheeler at Hobart (River Pointe), 4 p.m.

Munster at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, South Central at North Judson (Chesapeake Run), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Kouts at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Lowell at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Penn at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

River Forest at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Westville at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

John Glenn at South Central, 5 p.m.

EC Central at West Side 6 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

North White at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

