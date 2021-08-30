Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 30, 2021

Monday
Boys Cross Country
Andrean, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Andrean, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF South at Oak Forest (George Dunne GC), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Calumet, Wheeler at Hobart (River Pointe), 4 p.m.
Munster at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, South Central at North Judson (Chesapeake Run), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.
Kouts at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Lowell at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Penn at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Westville at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
John Glenn at South Central, 5 p.m.
EC Central at West Side 6 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.
North White at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.