Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 31, 2021

Distance running stock
Times file photo

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Covenant Christian, Pioneer, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, TF South, Argo at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Boone Grove (Race 1), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Covenant Christian, Pioneer, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, TF South, Argo at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Boone Grove (Race 1), 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Merrillville at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central, Morton at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Lake Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Hebron at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m..

Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Windy City Classic at Marist (field includes TF United), TBA

Girls Soccer

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Morton, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Highland, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Crete-Monee at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman at Morton,6 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

