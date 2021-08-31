Check out the slate of prep events for Aug. 31, 2021

Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Covenant Christian, Pioneer, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, TF South, Argo at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Boone Grove (Race 1), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Covenant Christian, Pioneer, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, TF South, Argo at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Boone Grove (Race 1), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South (Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central, Morton at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Valparaiso at Lake Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Hebron at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m..
Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Windy City Classic at Marist (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Soccer
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Morton, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at Highland, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Argo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Crete-Monee at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Bowman at Morton,6 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.