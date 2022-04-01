 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 1, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Munster at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Providence, 6 p.m.

Westville at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at North Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Marian Catholic vs. Waynesburg at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Westerville North at TN Invitational, 11 a.m.

Hanover Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Joyner Invitational at ESL (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Girls Track

Joyner Invitational at ESL (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Morton, Munster, Rensselaer at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

