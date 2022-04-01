Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 1, 2022

Baseball
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Munster at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence, 6 p.m.
Westville at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at North Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Marian Catholic vs. Waynesburg at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Westerville North at TN Invitational, 11 a.m.
Hanover Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Joyner Invitational at ESL (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Girls Track
Joyner Invitational at ESL (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Morton, Munster, Rensselaer at Lake Central, 5 p.m.