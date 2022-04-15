 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 15, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Hebron at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Lincoln-Way Central at Munster, 5 p.m.

Tinley Park at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hebron at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeshore at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Leo Invitational (Munster vs. Kokomo, 6 p.m.)

Girls Tennis

Highland at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at John Glenn, 4 p.m.

Hammond Academy at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Franklin Central Flashes Showcase (field include Chesterton, LaPorte), 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Adidas Sprinters Showcase (field includes Bowman, Morton), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Lafayette Jefferson Adidas Sprinters Showcase (field includes Bowman, Merrillville, Morton), 5 p.m.

