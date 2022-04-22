 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 22, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (Bishop Noll vs. South Bend St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.)

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Elkhart, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

Morton at Munster, 5 p.m.

Portage at Griffith, 5 p.m.

21st Century at Calumet, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet, Hanover Central at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Chesterton at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Rock Island Invitational (field includes TF South), 4 p.m.

Thornwood Invitational (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, LaPorte), 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame Relays (field includes Marian Catholic), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central), 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 6 p.m.

Tags

