Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 22, 2022

Baseball
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (Bishop Noll vs. South Bend St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.)
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Elkhart, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
Morton at Munster, 5 p.m.
Portage at Griffith, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Calumet, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
River Forest at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, Hanover Central at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Stagg at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Chesterton at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Rock Island Invitational (field includes TF South), 4 p.m.
Thornwood Invitational (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, LaPorte), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame Relays (field includes Marian Catholic), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Carmel 3200 Showcase (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 6 p.m.