Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 29, 2022

Baseball
Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bowman, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Penn at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Elkhart, 5:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at McCutcheon, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
RailCats High School Challenge at US Steel Yard (TF North vs. TF South), 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City (Municipal South), 4 p.m.
Softball
Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Warsaw Max Truex Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.
Mishawaka Princess Relays (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.