Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 29, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bowman, 4:45 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Penn at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elkhart, 5:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at McCutcheon, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

RailCats High School Challenge at US Steel Yard (TF North vs. TF South), 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City (Municipal South), 4 p.m.

Softball

Illiana Christian at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.

Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes TF North, TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Warsaw Max Truex Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Jimtown Classic (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.

Chicago Christian Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer Gene Edmonds Relays (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 4:45 p.m.

Mishawaka Princess Relays (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

