Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 8, 2022

Baseball
Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts, North Judson, Rensselaer), 4:30 p.m.
Kokomo Classic (field includes Lake Central), 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop MacNamara at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Plymouth, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bowman, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Lafayette Jefferson (Joe Heath Classic), 5 p.m.
Crown Point at McCutcheon (Joe Heath Classic), 5 p.m.
Morton at Bloom Twp., 5 p.m.
North Newton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet, Hanover Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
LaPorte at South Bend Clay, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Bloom Twp. at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bishop MacNamara, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p .m.
Girls Track
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4 p.
Marian Catholic Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 5 p.m.