agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, April 8, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts, North Judson, Rensselaer), 4:30 p.m.

Kokomo Classic (field includes Lake Central), 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop MacNamara at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Plymouth, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Bowman, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Lafayette Jefferson (Joe Heath Classic), 5 p.m.

Crown Point at McCutcheon (Joe Heath Classic), 5 p.m.

Morton at Bloom Twp., 5 p.m.

North Newton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Calumet, Hanover Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

LaPorte at South Bend Clay, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Bloom Twp. at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Bishop MacNamara, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p .m.

Girls Track

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4 p.

Marian Catholic Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 5 p.m.

