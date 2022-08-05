Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Girls Golf
Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 2 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 4 p.m.
