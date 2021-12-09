 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
 The Times

Boys Basketball

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Hebron at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hebron at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Faith Christian at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Eisenhower, TF North, TF South at Oak Forest, 5 p.m.

