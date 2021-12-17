Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Boys Basketball
Merrillvile at Indpls. Attucks, 5:30 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m., (tape delayed) (video), rrsn.com
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at North Daviess, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis deSales at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Covington, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.