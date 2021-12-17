 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Boys Basketball

Merrillvile at Indpls. Attucks, 5:30 p.m.

Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m., (tape delayed) (video), rrsn.com

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at North Daviess, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis deSales at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

South Central at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Covington, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

