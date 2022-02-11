Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Boys Basketball
TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Trinity at Greenlawn, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Munster at West Side, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
21st Century at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Westville at Whiting, 7 p.m.
ESCC Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBD
Girls Basketball
Rich Township at TF South, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA
Girls Bowling
IHSA Sectional at Town & Country Lanes, championships, 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Invitational (field includes TF United), 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
State at IUPUI (prelims), 5 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hinsdale South Sectional championships, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Andrew Sectional championships, 5 p.m.