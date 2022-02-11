 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Trinity at Greenlawn, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Munster at West Side, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

North Newton at Frontier, 7 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

21st Century at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Westville at Whiting, 7 p.m.

ESCC Tournament (field includes Marian Catholic), TBD

Girls Basketball

Rich Township at TF South, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA

Girls Bowling

IHSA Sectional at Town & Country Lanes, championships, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Invitational (field includes TF United), 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

State at IUPUI (prelims), 5 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hinsdale South Sectional championships, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Andrew Sectional championships, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Feb. 11, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts