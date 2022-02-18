 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Boys Basketball

Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Culver Community at South Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD

Girls Bowling

Illinois state finals at The Cherry Bowl, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Lake Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, South Newton, West Side), swim prelims, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Illinois state finals at State Farm Center, Champaign, 8:30 a.m.

Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, (Round 1), 10 a.m.

