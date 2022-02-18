Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Culver Community at South Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Girls Bowling
Illinois state finals at The Cherry Bowl, 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Lake Central Sectional (Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, South Newton, West Side), swim prelims, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Illinois state finals at State Farm Center, Champaign, 8:30 a.m.
Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, (Round 1), 10 a.m.