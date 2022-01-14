 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Faith Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Calumet at IHSGW State Finals, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

