Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marquette at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Faith Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Calumet at IHSGW State Finals, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
