Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

EC Central at 21st Century, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

North White at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Richards at TF North, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove (semifinals): Game 5, 5:30 p.m.; Game 6, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Tinley Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Crown Point at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

