Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Boys Basketball
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
EC Central at 21st Century, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
North White at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Salem Tournament (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Richards at TF North, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove (semifinals): Game 5, 5:30 p.m.; Game 6, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Tinley Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Crown Point at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.