agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

South Central at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Granger Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.

LaLumiere (Blue) at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Station at River Forest, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Westville, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

IHSA state finals at St. Clair Bowl, 9 a.m.

WATCH NOW: State send-off for TF North bowler David Holmes

