Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Boys Basketball
South Central at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Granger Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
LaLumiere (Blue) at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Station at River Forest, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Westville, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
IHSA state finals at St. Clair Bowl, 9 a.m.