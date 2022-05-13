Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, May 13, 2022

Badminton
IHSA state finals at Hinsdale South, 4:45 p.m.
Baseball
Calumet Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
GSSC Tournament at Wicker Park, 7:30 p.m.
LaPorte Uebele Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Knox at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4 p.m.
Calumet Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Jimtown at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament semifinals at Boone Grove, LaCrosse, South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
ESCC Tournament at Benet (field includes Marian Catholic), 10 a.m.
SSC Blue Conference meet (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
South Bend Riley at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll vs. North Newton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Evanston Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5 p.m.