 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, May 13, 2022

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Badminton

IHSA state finals at Hinsdale South, 4:45 p.m.

Baseball

Calumet Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

GSSC Tournament at Wicker Park, 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte Uebele Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Knox at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4 p.m.

Calumet Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Jimtown at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament semifinals at Boone Grove, LaCrosse, South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

ESCC Tournament at Benet (field includes Marian Catholic), 10 a.m.

SSC Blue Conference meet (field includes TF United), TBA

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

South Bend Riley at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. North Newton at Lake Station, 5 p.m. 

Boys Track

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Evanston Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts