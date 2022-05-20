 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, May 20, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at North Newton, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.

TF North at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic (field includes Andrean), TBD

Boys Golf

Griffith at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at Lake Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 5 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Westville at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

IHSA Class A Oak Forest Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 1 p.m.

Girls Track

IHSA State at Eastern Illinois, prelims

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

