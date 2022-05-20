Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, May 20, 2022

Baseball
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at North Newton, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.
TF North at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Stevie’s Way at Marian Catholic (field includes Andrean), TBD
Boys Golf
People are also reading…
Griffith at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Michigan City, Portage at Lake Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Valparaiso at Crown Point (White Hawk), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Pioneer, 5 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 5 p.m.
West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Westville at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
IHSA Class A Oak Forest Sectional (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 1 p.m.
Girls Track
IHSA State at Eastern Illinois, prelims