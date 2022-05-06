 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, May 6, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Badminton

TF North at Hinsdale Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at EC Central, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

South Bend Adams at Bowman, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Morton at Calumet (Wicker Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bloom Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

LaPorte at South Bend Clay, 4 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4 p.m.

Andrew at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Hebron 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Munster at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Concord Kelly Relays (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian Invitational (field includes Bowman, Griffith, Lake Station, Morton), 4:30 p.m.

Lockport Invitational (field includes TF South), 5 p.m.

Midwest Conference meet at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Griffith, Lake Station, Morton), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest Conference meet at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 5 p.m.

