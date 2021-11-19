 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Girls Basketball

Wheeler at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.

South Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Ladycat Fall Classic at Beecher (field includes TF North), TBA

Football recap: Region teams punch semistate tickets, have historic seasons end on snowy night

Friday night was packed with entertainment, including a double-overtime finish, program record, multi-TD performances and more as snow fell. Get caught up with The Times' complete coverage!

