Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Indpls. Tindley at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp. (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), TBA
Girls Basketball
Rock Island Invitational (field includes TF North), 1:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at West Side (Lakeshore Classic), 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Antioch Ted DeRousse Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Goshen Red Hawk Super Duals (field includes Hanover Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
