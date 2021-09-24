Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Rich East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.