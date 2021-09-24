 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Check out the slate of prep events for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Soccer

Soccer 

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Rich East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

