Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, April 11, 2022

Baseball
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Bowman, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Merrillville at Boone Grove (Lakes of Four Seasons), 4 p.m.
Calumet, Illiana Christian at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp. at Winamac (Moss Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hebron at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hobart at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Plymouth, 4:15 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.