agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, April 11, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Bowman, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

South Bend Career Academy at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Merrillville at Boone Grove (Lakes of Four Seasons), 4 p.m.

Calumet, Illiana Christian at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp. at Winamac (Moss Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hebron at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bremen at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hobart at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

LaPorte LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Plymouth, 4:15 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

