Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, April 4, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Boone Grove at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Hebron at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Knox, 4:45 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Newton, 5 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Griffith, North Newton at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

TF United at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andrean at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Morton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

