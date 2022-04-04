Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, April 4, 2022

Baseball
Boone Grove at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Hebron at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 4:45 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Newton, 5 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Griffith, North Newton at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Morton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.