Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Boys Basketball
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 5:30 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.
St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Lyons Twp. at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Crown Point at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today