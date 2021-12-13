 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 5:30 p.m.

South Bend Career Academy at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.

St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Lyons Twp. at TF South (Lynwood Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Crown Point at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

