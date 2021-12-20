 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Boys Basketball

North Newton at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New Trier Invitational (field includes TF North), 3 p.m.

Portage Christian at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Morton at EC Central, 6 p.m.

