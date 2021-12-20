Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Boys Basketball
North Newton at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New Trier Invitational (field includes TF North), 3 p.m.
Portage Christian at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Morton at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today