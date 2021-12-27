Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 28, 2021

Boys Basketball
Rich Twp. Big Dipper Tournament (TF South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30 a.m.)
Michigan City Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Westville), 7 p.m.
Columbus Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA
Proviso West Tournament (field includes Bowman, Hammond Central, TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
Carl Sandburg Holiday Tournament (field includes Hammond Central), TBA
Hoops 4 Pink at Bishop Noll (Morton vs. Bishop Noll, 1 p.m.; Detroit Edison vs. West Side, 3 p.m.)
Boys Swimming
Morton at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Morton at Munster, 6 p.m.
