Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 28, 2021
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Dec. 28, 2021

Boys Basketball

Rich Twp. Big Dipper Tournament (TF South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30 a.m.)

Michigan City Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Westville), 7 p.m.

Columbus Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA

Proviso West Tournament (field includes Bowman, Hammond Central, TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Carl Sandburg Holiday Tournament (field includes Hammond Central), TBA

Hoops 4 Pink at Bishop Noll (Morton vs. Bishop Noll, 1 p.m.; Detroit Edison vs. West Side, 3 p.m.)

Boys Swimming

Morton at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Morton at Munster, 6 p.m.

