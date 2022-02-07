Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Boys Basketball
TF South at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Bloom Twp. at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
EC Central at Marquette, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Girls Basketball
Reavis at TF South, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Munster Sectional (finals), 5:30 p.m.
