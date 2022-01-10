 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Highland at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 10, 2022

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts