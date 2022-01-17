 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
0 Comments
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Marian Catholic vs. Peoria Limestone at Moline Shootout, 11 a.m.

Hammond Central at Urbana, 12:15 p.m.

MLK Invitational at EC Central (1 p.m.; Bowman vs. EC Central, 3 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video), 

Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), noon, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic vs. Trinity at Benet Kipp Shootout, 11 a.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove, first round, (Hebron vs. Kouts, 5:30 p.m.; LaCrosse vs. Westville, 7 p.m.)

Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Kenwood at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Hamblin Hoop MLK Tournament at Bowman (field includes Bishop Noll), TBA

Gymnastics

Lake Central, Munster at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 16, 2022

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts