Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. Peoria Limestone at Moline Shootout, 11 a.m.
Hammond Central at Urbana, 12:15 p.m.
MLK Invitational at EC Central (1 p.m.; Bowman vs. EC Central, 3 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video),
Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), noon, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. Trinity at Benet Kipp Shootout, 11 a.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Boone Grove, first round, (Hebron vs. Kouts, 5:30 p.m.; LaCrosse vs. Westville, 7 p.m.)
Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Kenwood at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Hamblin Hoop MLK Tournament at Bowman (field includes Bishop Noll), TBA
Gymnastics
Lake Central, Munster at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6 p.m.
