Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Boys Basketball
Grace Baptist at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
21st Century at Hebron, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Riley, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Portage at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Kouts, North Judson at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.