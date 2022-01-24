 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
agate urgent

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Grace Baptist at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

21st Century at Hebron, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Riley, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Portage at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Kouts, North Judson at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.

