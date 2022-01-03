 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL on FOX crew updates Antonio Brown & what Michael Strahan hopes for his future | NFL on FOX

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts