Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Boys Basketball
Marquette at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at SB Career Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament at Marist, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Peotone, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.
