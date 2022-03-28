 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, March 28, 2022

  • 0
Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

TF North at Bloom Twp., 11 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Sandburg, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.

TF South at Westerville-South, 5:15 p.m.

TF South vs. Butler H.S. at Cal Ripken Experience, 8 p.m.

Andrean vs. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) at Vanderbilt, TBA

Boys Golf

River Forest, Wheeler at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Benet at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Munster at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for March 28, 20022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts