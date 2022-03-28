Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, March 28, 2022

Baseball
TF North at Bloom Twp., 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Sandburg, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
TF South at Westerville-South, 5:15 p.m.
TF South vs. Butler H.S. at Cal Ripken Experience, 8 p.m.
Andrean vs. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) at Vanderbilt, TBA
Boys Golf
River Forest, Wheeler at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Benet at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA