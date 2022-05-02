Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 2, 2022

Baseball
Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hobart, Merrillville at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Munster at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Portage at Highland, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, River Forest at North Newton (Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, Morton, at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove (Lakes of 4 Seasons), 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Plymouth at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp., South Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Central Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Highland, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Calumet at Highland, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mount Carmel at Marian Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
TF United at Tinley Park, 5:30 p.m.