agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 2, 2022

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 5 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hobart, Merrillville at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.

Munster at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll, River Forest at North Newton (Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Morton, at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove (Lakes of 4 Seasons), 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Plymouth at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp., South Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Central Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Highland, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Calumet at Highland, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mount Carmel at Marian Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

TF United at Tinley Park, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

