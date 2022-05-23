Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 23, 2022

Andrean at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hebron at North White, 5 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at South Bend Adams, 5 p.m.
New Prairie at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Greenlawn at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
