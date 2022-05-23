 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 23, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Andrean at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Hebron at North White, 5 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Bend Adams, 5 p.m.

New Prairie at Munster, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Greenlawn at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

