Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 9, 2022

Baseball
Marquette at Westville, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Bowman, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Morton, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7)
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Boone Grove Invitational at Lakes of 4 Seasons GC (field includes Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Wheeler), 4 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Highland (Wicker Park), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.
South Central, Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 5 p.m.
North Newton vs. Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.