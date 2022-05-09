 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, May 9, 2022

Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Baseball

Marquette at Westville, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Bowman, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Morton, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7)

Michigan City at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Boone Grove Invitational at Lakes of 4 Seasons GC (field includes Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Wheeler), 4 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Highland (Wicker Park), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5 p.m.

South Central, Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Bremen at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at Marquette, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 5 p.m.

North Newton vs. Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

