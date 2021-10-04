 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Golf
Provided

Boys Golf

Brother Rice Regional (The Sanctuary)

Girls Golf

Aurora Central Catholic Sectional (Phillips)

Boys Soccer

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF South at Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Donovan at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

