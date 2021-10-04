Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Boys Golf
Brother Rice Regional (The Sanctuary)
Girls Golf
Aurora Central Catholic Sectional (Phillips)
Boys Soccer
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF South at Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Donovan at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.