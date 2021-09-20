 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Boys Golf

TF North, Richards, Shepard at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club (field includes Carroll (Flora), Kankakee Valley, Logansport, North Newton, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, Winamac), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Lemont at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at HSRC Patriots (Monee, Ill.), 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North White at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Thornton quad (TBA), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Culver Academies at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at HSRC Patriots (Monee, Ill.), 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

