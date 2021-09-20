Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

Boys Golf
TF North, Richards, Shepard at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club (field includes Carroll (Flora), Kankakee Valley, Logansport, North Newton, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, Winamac), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Lemont at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at HSRC Patriots (Monee, Ill.), 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North White at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Thornton quad (TBA), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Culver Academies at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at HSRC Patriots (Monee, Ill.), 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
