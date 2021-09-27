 Skip to main content
Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Volleyball

Boys Soccer

North White at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

Argo at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Munster, 4 p.m.

Hammond Central at Highland, 4 p.m.

Marquette at SB Riley, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at LaPorte LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crete-Monee at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chesterton at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

South Central at Westville (PCC Tournament Round 1), 6 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 7 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse (PCC Tournament Round 1), 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 7 p.m.

