Check out the slate of prep events for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Boys Soccer
North White at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Argo at TF United (TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Munster, 4 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 4 p.m.
Marquette at SB Riley, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaPorte LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crete-Monee at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chesterton at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at 21st Century, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
South Central at Westville (PCC Tournament Round 1), 6 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 7 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse (PCC Tournament Round 1), 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp. (PCC Tournament, Round 1), 7 p.m.
