Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Badminton

Evanston Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Baseball

Crawfordsville Athenian Invitational (field includes Griffith), 9 a.m.

Dick Reese Classic at John Glenn (field includes Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 10 a.m. (DH)

Goshen at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Kouts at Lake Station, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morton at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Bowman at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 11 a.m.

Bremen at Munster, 11 a.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 11 a.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 11 a.m.

Victory Christian at Westville, 11 a.m.

West Side at Hammond Academy, 11 a.m.

Whiting at Merrillville, 11 a.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, noon

Morton at Wheeler, noon

Boone Grove at Munster, 1:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Calumet at 21st Century, TBA

Boys Golf

Caston Invitational (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Don Dicken Classic at Rozella Ford CC (field includes LaCrosse, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Marquette Invitational at Briar Leaf Golf Course (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Wheeler, Whiting), 1 p.m.

Softball

Leo Invitational (Munster vs. Leo, 8 a.m.; Munster vs. Fort Wayne Northrop, noon)

Lake Central Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 9 a.m. (DH)

Andrean at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

Hammond Central at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

Highland at Whiting, 10 a.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Logansport at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

Lowell at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon at North Newton, 10 a.m.

South Central at Bremen, 10 a.m.

Washington Twp. at Culver Community, 10 a.m.

Westville at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

Calumet Christian at Calumet, 10:30 a.m.

TF South at Morton, 11 a.m.

Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern at Lafayette Harrison, noon

Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.

North Miami at Morgan Twp., 2 p.m.

Pioneer at Morgan Twp., 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Minooka Invitational (field includes TF South), 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis

East Noble Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.

Covington Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Tiger Tournament (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

Culver Academies at LaPorte, noon

Boys Track

Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Chesterton Relays (field includes Crown Point, Highland, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.

Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 11 a.m.

Kays Invitational at Kankakee (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Girls Track

Houseward Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Chesterton Relays (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.

Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Kays Invitational at Kankakee (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.

Joliet West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), noon

Boys Volleyball

Eisenhower Cardinal Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian, Marian Catholic, TF United), TBA

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

