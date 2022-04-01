Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Badminton
TF South Invitational No. 3, 9:30 a.m.
Baseball
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 9 a.m.
McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Lake Central at Trinity, 10 a.m.
Logansport at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.
South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Portage, 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Mount Carmel, 11 a.m. (DH)
Bowman at River Forest, 11 a.m.
Bremen at Munster, 11 a.m.
Calumet at Morton, 11 a.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
Kankakee Valley vs. Twin Lakes at Lafayette Jefferson, noon
Lake Central vs. Bowling Green at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Providence, 2 p.m.
Softball
Marian Catholic vs. Gahanna Lincoln at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.
Covington at North Newton, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 11 a.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 11 a.m.
Hebron at Highland, 11 a.m.
Hobart at LaPorte, 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Coal City, Marian Catholic, Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way Central, 9 a.m.
Boys Track
Joyner Invitational at East St. Louis (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.
Calumet Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
T F South Invitational, 10 a.m.
Girls Track
Calumet Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
T F South Invitational, 10 a.m.
Stagg Invitational (field includes Lowell), 11 a.m.