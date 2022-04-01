 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out the slate of prep events for Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Softball

 

 The Times

Badminton

TF South Invitational No. 3, 9:30 a.m.

Baseball

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 9 a.m.

McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Lake Central at Trinity, 10 a.m.

Logansport at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.

South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

Andrean at Portage, 11 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Mount Carmel, 11 a.m. (DH)

Bowman at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Bremen at Munster, 11 a.m.

Calumet at Morton, 11 a.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley vs. Twin Lakes at Lafayette Jefferson, noon

Lake Central vs. Bowling Green at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Providence, 2 p.m.

Softball

Marian Catholic vs. Gahanna Lincoln at TN Invitational, 9 a.m.

Covington at North Newton, 10 a.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 11 a.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 11 a.m.

Hebron at Highland, 11 a.m.

Hobart at LaPorte, 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Coal City, Marian Catholic, Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way Central, 9 a.m.

Boys Track

Joyner Invitational at East St. Louis (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Calumet Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

T F South Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls Track

Calumet Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

T F South Invitational, 10 a.m.

Stagg Invitational (field includes Lowell), 11 a.m.

